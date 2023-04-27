Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Issues Earnings Results

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.27. 12,138,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,679,199. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.70 and a 200-day moving average of $96.49. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $122.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

