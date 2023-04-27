Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Alphabet Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $4.20 on Thursday, hitting $107.91. 23,407,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,817,492. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.70 and a 200 day moving average of $96.49. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $122.85.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Alphabet by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.