Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.69)-$(0.65) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The company issued revenue guidance of $180-$184 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.08 million. Alteryx also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.65-$0.75 EPS.

AYX stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $51.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,928,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,292. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.83. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $71.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.28. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 119.37% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. The firm had revenue of $301.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

AYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, April 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital raised Alteryx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.38.

In other news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $294,615.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,631.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 13.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

