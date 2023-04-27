Amarillo National Bank Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Amarillo National Bank cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $63.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,577,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,154,354. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.03. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

