Amarillo National Bank Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Amarillo National Bank lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,230,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,229,336. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.
In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.
