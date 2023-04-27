Amarillo National Bank Has $703,000 Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Amarillo National Bank lessened its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $221,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,120,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,880,389. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $105.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

