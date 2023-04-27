Amarillo National Bank Sells 3,183 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Amarillo National Bank reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.28. 217,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,046. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $95.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

