Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.71 and last traded at $60.17. 183,764 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 454,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital raised Ambarella from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ambarella from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ambarella from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.02.

Ambarella Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.24. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $83.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $29,445.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ambarella news, CFO Brian C. White sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $100,674.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $77,644. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $29,445.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,186 shares of company stock worth $4,298,470. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ambarella by 21.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 15,076 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter worth $9,092,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Ambarella by 12.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 25,860 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development of low-power system-on-a-chip, or SoC, semiconductors and software for edge artificial intelligence, or AI, applications. Its products include video security, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver or cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and other robotics applications.

Further Reading

