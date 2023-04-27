Ameren (AEE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ameren (NYSE: AEE):

4/20/2023 – Ameren had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Ameren had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2023 – Ameren had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $96.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2023 – Ameren had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $101.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2023 – Ameren had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $89.00 to $91.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/21/2023 – Ameren had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $84.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Ameren is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of Ameren stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.72. 829,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $97.53. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.67.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,961,067.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $4,076,688.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,961,067.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,979,530.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth $769,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ameren by 3.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 14.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

