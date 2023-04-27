American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$3.50 EPS.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.88. 48,027,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,832,680. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1,288.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $19.64.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

AAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.48.

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

