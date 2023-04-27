American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

American Assets Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. American Assets Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 153.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect American Assets Trust to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

NYSE AAT opened at $17.89 on Thursday. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $38.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.11.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.44 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 10.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $879,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,077,628 shares in the company, valued at $155,566,263.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 18.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 87,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Assets Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

