American Lithium (CVE:LI) Trading Down 3.5%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Rating) was down 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.74 and last traded at C$2.79. Approximately 239,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 760,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on LI shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of American Lithium from C$6.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of American Lithium from C$8.25 to C$8.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get American Lithium alerts:

American Lithium Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 17.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$586.99 million, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.10.

About American Lithium

American Lithium ( CVE:LI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.0691633 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.