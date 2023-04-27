Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,220,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,160 shares during the quarter. Americold Realty Trust comprises 1.8% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $232,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,178 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,002,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,867,000 after buying an additional 1,693,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,692 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 44,712,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,535,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,774,000 after buying an additional 1,013,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE COLD traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.86. 151,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,945. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.80, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.50. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $32.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,256.96%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.