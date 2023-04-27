Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,738 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Amgen were worth $44,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.00.

Amgen Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $238.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $127.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.87. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

