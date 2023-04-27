Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.60-$18.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.20 billion-$27.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.70 billion. Amgen also updated its FY23 guidance to $17.60-18.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Securities cut their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $251.00.

Amgen Trading Up 0.6 %

Amgen stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $240.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,523,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.87.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,351,778,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amgen by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

