Analog Century Management LP Raises Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Analog Century Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. ASML comprises about 5.6% of Analog Century Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $12,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in ASML by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML traded up $5.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $614.99. 259,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,957. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $698.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $638.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $595.85.

ASML Dividend Announcement

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 84.55%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.4905 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

