Analysts Set Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) PT at $30.42

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.42.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delek US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 2,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Reuven Spiegel bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Delek US Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 354.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $21.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. Delek US has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 35.96%. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Featured Stories

