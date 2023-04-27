Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for EOG Resources (EOG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG):

4/27/2023 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $141.00 to $142.00.

4/21/2023 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – EOG Resources is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2023 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.

4/12/2023 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $144.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2023 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $164.00 to $141.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2023 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $146.00 to $152.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2023 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2023 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $171.00 to $140.00.

3/17/2023 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $122.00.

3/16/2023 – EOG Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $160.00 to $150.00.

3/8/2023 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $167.00 to $158.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2023 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $150.00 to $145.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/7/2023 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $174.00 to $171.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

EOG stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.84. 2,820,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,719,852. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

