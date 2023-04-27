Analyzing Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) & U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) and U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and U.S. Silica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A U.S. Silica 5.13% 13.93% 4.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Atlas Energy Solutions and U.S. Silica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 8 1 3.11 U.S. Silica 0 3 1 0 2.25

Valuation & Earnings

Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $24.44, indicating a potential upside of 36.64%. U.S. Silica has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 38.09%. Given U.S. Silica’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Silica is more favorable than Atlas Energy Solutions.

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and U.S. Silica’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A U.S. Silica $1.53 billion 0.61 $78.18 million $0.99 12.25

U.S. Silica has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of U.S. Silica shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of U.S. Silica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

U.S. Silica beats Atlas Energy Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells. The Industrial and Specialty products segment consists of products and materials used in various industries, including container glass, fiberglass, specialty glass, flat glass, building products, fillers and extenders, foundry products, chemicals, recreation products and filtration products. The company was founded on November 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Katy, TX.

