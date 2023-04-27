Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Price Reaches $2,108.75 (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $2,108.75 or 0.07195072 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market cap of $61.85 million and $59,761.88 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

