Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY) Short Interest Up 363.6% in April

Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 363.6% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.
Anritsu Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AITUY traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $9.25. 195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931. Anritsu has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.
About Anritsu
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anritsu (AITUY)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Anritsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anritsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.