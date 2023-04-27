Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY) Short Interest Up 363.6% in April

Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 363.6% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Anritsu Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AITUY traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $9.25. 195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931. Anritsu has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

About Anritsu

Anritsu Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells electronic measurement instruments and systems for various communications applications in Japan and internationally. It operates through Test and Measurement, Products Quality Assurance, and Others segments. The company's test and measurement products include bit error rate tester and sampling oscilloscope; mobile/wireless communications measuring instruments, such as base station analyzers, Bluetooth and WLAN testers, cable and antenna analyzers, channel emulators/fading simulators, conformance test systems, handset one box testers, land mobile radio products, passive intermodulation analyzers, shield boxes/chambers, and signaling testers; optical measuring instruments comprising OTDRs, optical loss test set/light source/optical power meter products, optical spectrum analyzers, video inspection probes, and accessories; RF microwave measuring instruments, such as peripheral equipment, and power meters and sensors; signal generators; and signal/spectrum analyzers, vector network analyzers, and transport and ethernet testing products.

