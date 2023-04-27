ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANPDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ANTA Sports Products in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ANPDY remained flat at $304.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900. ANTA Sports Products has a 1 year low of $219.33 and a 1 year high of $396.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.26.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

