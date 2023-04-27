Anterix Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anterix in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Anterix’s current full-year earnings is ($2.41) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Anterix’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.25) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Anterix from $63.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Anterix Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. Anterix has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $54.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.24.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 27.66% and a negative net margin of 2,604.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Anterix in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Anterix

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 26,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,487.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,135.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 26,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,487.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

