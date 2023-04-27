Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPD – Get Rating) were up 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 29,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Antibe Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $150.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40.

About Antibe Therapeutics



Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

