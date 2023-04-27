Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $12,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,830,890,000 after buying an additional 111,820 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in AON by 2.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,700,000 after purchasing an additional 54,044 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 4,109.5% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,850 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in AON by 3.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,381,000 after acquiring an additional 36,970 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AON by 13.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,171,000 after buying an additional 130,250 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:AON opened at $327.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $334.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $311.33 and a 200-day moving average of $304.87.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.