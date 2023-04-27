AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) were up 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.19 and last traded at $17.07. Approximately 779,735 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,856,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AppLovin from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,564,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,559,347.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,564,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,559,347.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $873,889.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 848,054 shares in the company, valued at $11,372,404.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 155,322 shares of company stock worth $2,140,975 in the last quarter. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APP. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,920,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AppLovin by 1,194.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,725,000 after buying an additional 2,805,820 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 425.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,917,000 after buying an additional 2,538,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $22,402,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AppLovin by 1,457.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,173,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,939 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppLovin

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.