AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) were up 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.19 and last traded at $17.07. Approximately 779,735 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,856,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.
APP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AppLovin from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APP. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,920,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AppLovin by 1,194.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,725,000 after buying an additional 2,805,820 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 425.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,917,000 after buying an additional 2,538,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $22,402,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AppLovin by 1,457.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,173,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,939 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
