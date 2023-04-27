AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.11-1.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATR. TheStreet raised AptarGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.00.

ATR traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.57. 358,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,078. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $121.42.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $795.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $7,945,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

