Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Director Nancy E. Cooper Sells 669 Shares

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.65. 3,304,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,066. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Featured Stories

