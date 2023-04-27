Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 75,489 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.15% of Aptiv worth $36,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,302,952,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 6.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV stock opened at $102.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.97 and a 200-day moving average of $103.58. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $776,739.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,066,523.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,995 shares of company stock worth $3,088,838. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

