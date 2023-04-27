Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.30

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.30 and last traded at C$3.27, with a volume of 120135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.06.

Arbor Metals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$197.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.50 and a beta of -3.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78.

Arbor Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arbor Metals Corp. acquires, evaluates, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Rakounga Gold Project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company also holds interest in the Miller Crossing lithium project comprising 194 claims covering an area of 3,880 acres located in Nevada, United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.