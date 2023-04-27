Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Announces Earnings Results

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.01. 3,228,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,793. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $70.02 and a 12-month high of $98.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

