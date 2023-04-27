Ardor Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 27th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $88.99 million and $2.42 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0891 or 0.00000307 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00060174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00039589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018926 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000209 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006563 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

