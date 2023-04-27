Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,264,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,468. Ares Capital has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Capital

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 89.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ares Capital by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 32.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARCC. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.14.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.