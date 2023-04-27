Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,762 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,817 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,489,147,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 189.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1,588.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $67,580,000 after acquiring an additional 525,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $203.03 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.71.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

