Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,237,746,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 618,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,305,000 after purchasing an additional 461,070 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,431,000 after buying an additional 367,532 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,948.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after acquiring an additional 304,600 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7,553.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,437,000 after buying an additional 293,165 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,871,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $152.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.