Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1,176.08 Billion Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,661 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,176,075,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $86.40 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $127.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.02. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of -44.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.41. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Cowen increased their price target on Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Splunk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

