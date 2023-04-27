Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1,832.94 Billion Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,832,941,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $9,829,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $42.56 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $47.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

