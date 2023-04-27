Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4,875.18 Billion Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,875,183,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Marion Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 2.7 %

MRK opened at $113.43 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $116.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $287.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.52 and a 200-day moving average of $106.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

