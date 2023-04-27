Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 24,829 Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,463,428,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1,500.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 654,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,527,000 after purchasing an additional 613,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 353.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,202 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,199,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 38,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMVM opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $49.63.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

