Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,387,601,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Cannell & Co. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $944,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 2.2 %

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $376.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $357.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.08. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $280.59 and a 12 month high of $390.48.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

