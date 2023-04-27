Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 990 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,290,968,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 120.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 536,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 293,563 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 80,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IMCG stock opened at $55.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $48.44 and a 12 month high of $61.34.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

