Argus Trims Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Target Price to $162.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Argus from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT stock opened at $141.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.27 and its 200 day moving average is $137.50. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $162.55. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

