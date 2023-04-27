Argus Trims Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Target Price to $162.00

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2023

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLTGet Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Argus from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT stock opened at $141.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.27 and its 200 day moving average is $137.50. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $162.55. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.