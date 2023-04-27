Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to earn $9.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AJG opened at $205.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $148.24 and a 12 month high of $208.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $16,417,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,417,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $189,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,846.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

