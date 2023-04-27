Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.93

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and traded as low as $13.89. Asahi Kasei shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 46,707 shares trading hands.

Asahi Kasei Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

