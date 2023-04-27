ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. ASGN had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ASGN updated its Q2 guidance to $1.41-1.56 EPS.

ASGN Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ASGN traded down $3.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.95. 654,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,776. ASGN has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $119.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.65.

In other ASGN news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASGN stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ASGN Incorporated ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ASGN were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ASGN from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ASGN from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.83.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

