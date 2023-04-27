AsiaBaseMetals (CVE:ABZ) Shares Down 9.4%

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 38,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 336% from the average session volume of 8,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

AsiaBaseMetals Trading Down 9.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13.

About AsiaBaseMetals

(Get Rating)

AsiaBaseMetals Inc focuses on the exploration and development of base metals in Canada. It explores for zinc, iron, gold and silver, cobalt, and lithium deposits. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Gnome project consisting of 12 mineral claims covering an area of 5,868 hectares located in British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AsiaBaseMetals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AsiaBaseMetals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.