ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will release its earnings data on Friday, April 28th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

ASLN opened at $4.20 on Thursday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Institutional Trading of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,613,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 43,949 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 574.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 405,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 66,544 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70,109 shares in the last quarter. 31.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASLN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 27th.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals



ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

