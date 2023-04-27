ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Friday, April 28th.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %
ASLN opened at $4.20 on Thursday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASLN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 27th.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.
