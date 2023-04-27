ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in April

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ASM International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $347.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $360.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.14. ASM International has a one year low of $201.38 and a one year high of $407.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.75.
ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($1.29). ASM International had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $740.06 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASM International will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About ASM International
ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASM International (ASMIY)
- Can Boston Scientific Set Another Net High?
- Boeing Cleared For Takeoff In Earnings Turnaround
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.