ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in April

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASM International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $347.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $360.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.14. ASM International has a one year low of $201.38 and a one year high of $407.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.75.

Get ASM International alerts:

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($1.29). ASM International had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $740.06 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASM International will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About ASM International

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASMIY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ASM International from €375.00 ($416.67) to €378.00 ($420.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ASM International in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised ASM International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.20.

(Get Rating)

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.