Aspen Aerogels Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,620 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 626% compared to the typical volume of 361 call options.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

ASPN traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.73. 266,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,181. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $401.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 33.90% and a negative net margin of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASPN. Benchmark raised Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.2% during the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

