Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $2.33 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aspen Investment Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.5% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.46.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $188.46. 883,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,468,415. The company has a market cap of $259.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.27. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $190.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

About PepsiCo



PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Recommended Stories

